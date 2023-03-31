Carrie Ann Inaba Undergoes Emergency Surgery

Getty Images

Last week, “Dancing with the Stars” judge Carrie Ann Inaba was hospitalized.

On Thursday, Carrie revealed that she underwent an “emergency appendectomy” at Cedars-Sinai in Los Angeles.

Along with posting a video of herself in a hospital bed, she shared on Instagram, “I had an emergency appendectomy last week and while it’s been quite a painful experience, I also know it’s a gift to even feel this pain. I realize after speaking with my doctor that it could have been much worse.🥹”

“Appendicitis attacks happen suddenly and seemingly out of nowhere. And when you are in that much pain, the last thing you want to do is go anywhere. And when you have autoimmune disease, you are often having strange health occurrences that no one can explain or help you with so sometimes, you try to wait it out, like I did. I was wrong,” Carrie admitted. “I should have come straight to the hospital right when the pain in my abdomen started, after the sudden and violent vomiting that knocked me off my feet. I should have gone when I couldn’t stand without excruciating pain… but I honestly didn’t want to leave my babies, and I’m so accustomed to pain — thought I should let it play out.”

Carrie has been living with several autoimmune disorders like lupus, rheumatoid arthritis, fibromyalgia and Sjögren’s syndrome.

Carrie stressed the importance of getting checked out if you have “pain in your abdomen,” noting, “It could be something very serious.”

Showing her love and appreciation for the medical staff, Ann Inaba said, “Thank you from the bottom of my heart to everyone at @cedarssinai for the great care. If I needed to do it again, I would come back to you. Thankfully, my appendix will not be bothering me anymore.”