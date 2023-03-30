Rosie O’Donnell Talks Trump Indictment: ‘No One Is Above the Law’ (Exclusive)

Getty

“Extra” spoke to Rosie O’Donnell as she promoted her new iHeart podcast “Onward.” Before the news of former President Donald Trump’s indictment, Rosie said she was hoping it would happen.

She told “Extra’s” Jenn Lahmers she does not shy away from politics, adding, “I am hoping that the former president gets indicted. No one is above the law, not even the president of the United States and I hope that eventually that is a unifying concept.”

O’Donnell continued, We can all come together and be one nation once again.”

Would she ever have him on her podcast? Rosie said, “No, no, I would not.”

Her podcast guests do include stars like Ricki Lake, Fran Drescher and Kathy Griffin.She insisted, however, “It’s not just going to be only famous people, but there are famous people that I interview, who happen to be my friends.”