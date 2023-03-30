Celebrity News March 30, 2023
New York Grand Jury Votes to Indict Donald Trump in Hush Money Probe
It looks like former president Donald Trump will be in some legal trouble!
Trump’s lawyer told NBC News that New York has just voted to indict Trump for an alleged $130,000 hush money payment to Stormy Daniels before the 2016 presidential election.
If indicted, Trump would be the first former president to have a criminal charge.
The New York Times reports that the indictment “will likely be announced in the coming days.”
According to The Associated Press, Trump will surrender next week.
The news comes as Trump is seeking the Republican presidential nomination for the 2024 election.
Trump has denied any wrongdoing.
The investigation into the alleged hush money was conducted by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg, relying on the testimony of Trump’s former lawyer Michael D. Cohen.
Cohen has claimed that Trump told him to pay Daniels to keep her from telling her story about their alleged affair.
In a statement to CNN, Cohen said, “For the first time in our Country’s history, a President (current or former) of the United States has been indicted. I take no pride in issuing this statement and wish to also remind everyone of the presumption of innocence; as provided by the due process clause. However, I do take solace in validating the adage that no one is above the law; not even a former President. Today’s indictment is not the end of this chapter; but rather, just the beginning. Now that the charges have been filed, it is better for the case to let the indictment speak for itself. The two things I wish to say at this time is that accountability matters and I stand by my testimony and the evidence I have provided to DANY.”