Sharna Burgess Reacts to Julianne Hough Being New ‘DWTS’ Host (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green enjoyed a date night at the iHeartRadio Music Awards 2023!

“Extra’s” Melvin Robert spoke with the couple on the red carpet, where they gushed over their baby boy Zane and reacted to the news that Julianne Hough will replace Tyra Banks as “Dancing with the Stars” co-host.

Of their 9-month-old son, Burgess shared, “He’s eating avocado toast now on his own… He’s honestly the coolest thing I’ve ever done. I feel like stepping into the world of motherhood when I did was the perfect time. He’s made me better at everything.”

Sharna made sure to show her appreciation to Brian, saying, “He’s been the most amazing partner by my side and teaching me and allowing me to learn things about myself at the same time too.”

As for the possibility of returning to “Dancing with the Stars” soon, Burgess said, “I hope so. I definitely want to come back if they will have me.”

Sharna noted that she hasn’t danced since two seasons ago when Brian was her partner. She emphasized, “I am ready to get back into it!”

Sharna was “super excited” about Julianne being named as a co-host, saying, “Honestly, it’s the best. I didn’t even know it was a thought until I woke and read the news. In my heart, I was like, ‘That is the best decision they could have made.’ She’s been a part of our family for so long, she’s had every experience.”

Sharna and Brian also dished on their new iHeart podcast “Oldish.” She said, “You eventually get to that point in life where no matter where you are, what you’re doing… you’re like, ‘I really have to grow up and step up to the plate.’”

Brian chimed in, “You have no excuses anymore.”