Regé-Jean Page Reacts to Being Named World’s Most Handsome Man (Exclusive)

Splash News

Over the weekend, Regé-Jean Page stepped out for the L.A. premiere of “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves.”

“Extra’s” Melvin Robert spoke with Regé-Jean, who discussed his “annoyingly perfect” superhero character Xenk, and being labeled the world’s most handsome man.

Of being dubbed a sex symbol, Page admitted that he does his best “to not think about it.”

He explained, “When folks are screaming, when folks turn up to an event like this, it's a huge privilege because it means that we've done our job right… If I get to go to work every day and make something that makes people happier, that's one of the best jobs in the world. I don't know what else you can do in this world that is so gratifying other than making a thing that people come out of this movie smiling, you know? People come to this movie smiling, people come to this movie a second time still smiling from the first time, like that's the sweet spot. That's the magic that you're aiming for in every single job, so it makes me feel great.”

As for his character Xenk, he commented, “I think it was a really clever thing that our directors did. I think they took a character that you expect to meet in this type of movie and then immediately said, ‘How can we have fun with this? How can we make this far more human?’ The way they did that was by using me as that sacrificial lamb — everyone else gets to be superhuman and I'm insanely righteous and stoic to the point of utter ridiculousness, so I get to be the straight man that everyone else's jokes bounce off.”

Praising his fellow castmates, Page noted, “As an actor, it's a treat because it means that I'm constantly leaning into the strength of this ensemble cast. I get to set up a joke and trust my castmates, and if [that castmate happens] to be Chris Pine, he'll knock it out the park every time. With Michelle Rodriguez, something magical and chaotic will happen. If it's Hugh Grant, something ridiculously charming and hilarious will happen. It's constantly being awake to those chaotic and creative moments and leaning in and saying, ‘What magic can we make with that?’”