‘Dungeons & Dragons’ Cast Teases ‘Annoyingly Perfect’ Regé-Jean Page (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Regé-Jean Page, and Hugh Grant are dishing on “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves,” in which they play a ragtag group of misfits fighting dragons and evil wizards.

The fantasy adventure is based on the classic role-playing game of the same name.

In an interview with “Extra’s” Terri Seymour, the cast teased Regé-Jean about his “annoyingly perfect” character.

When Regé-Jean asked Chris, Michelle, and Hugh how “annoyingly perfect” they found his character Xenk, his co-stars said, “Very.”

Of his character, Page said, “I think it’s a really fun way on playing with the kind of hero you expect to find in this movie. He’s a literal knight in shining armor. He’s got a cape that billows, he does heroic things. He’s got a sword, he slays dragons, and he’s thoroughly ridiculous. I think that’s where we kind of play with where the heart of the movie is because real heroes aren’t perfect.”

He continued, “The feeling you get when you play this game with your friends… is that you’re working it out as you go along. Nothing goes to plan. But that’s how you win the game. You win the game by having fun with your friends, working out how to be, how to get through this while being imperfect. And Xenk is everything you should avoid while trying to win the game. The way you win is you do this with your friends.”

While Xenk may be “annoyingly perfect” in the movie, does that carry on to Rége-Jean off-screen? Michelle quipped, “He walks around and then you just see panties in the air and people passing out, old women dropping to the floor.”

Chris added, “He’s so funny in it. His timing is perfect. And it’s such a hard thing to pull off. It’s a wink at the part and the genre, but you have to do it earnestly and believe what you’re doing, but there’s just the slightest wink to it. And Regé is beautiful at it.”

Michelle is ripped and ready to play Holga the Barbarian.

She put on “15 pounds of muscle” to play the part. She shared, “About four days a week of training. Lots of heavy lifting… Anytime I get an opportunity to channel my anger in a good place, I’m all about it! The fighting sequences were pretty awesome, so I’m into that. And I like her attitude, you know? A woman of very little words, but whenever she says something, it’s meaningful in its own way. Very matter-of-fact.”

Regé-Jean told Michelle, “The magic trick you pull off is you hold both the thrills, the most thrilling action in the movie, and the most touching pathos. You made me gasp and cry in one movie.”

In the movie, Chris, Regé-Jean, and Michelle are ready to do battle with the villainous Hugh Grant, who plays Forge.

Grant had “quite fun” playing the con man, saying, “I’ve gone from doing way too many nice sort of stuttering good people in my career to way too many slightly duplicitous baddies, so this is just another in my long line of those.”

Hugh also reacted to “Music and Lyrics” co-star Drew Barrymore’s funny video response to him calling her singing “horrendous.”

Along with calling her TikTok video “charming,” Hugh added, “I was so nice about Drew. It was a tease… We always tease each other about our singing, and I teased myself about mine.”

He emphasized, “It’s really a non-issue.”

When Michelle noted that Hugh is “so misunderstood,” he commented, “Like Forge in this film, misunderstood.”

Hugh also revealed that his parents are experts in Dungeons & Dragons, adding, “My mother was a troll.”

While Grant has never played the game, he would “love to.” Chris has played Dungeons & Dragons with his 13-year-old nephew, who is a superfan of the game.

He dished, “He was at my house playing and I’d never played before. I’d obviously heard of it. And when I went in the backyard and saw them playing, I think what was really revelatory to me is you don’t have to know anything about dragons or anything. It’s just imagination. It’s just play. It’s what we all do as children and it’s what we do professionally as adults. It was joyful and fun and loud and raucous and, I don’t know, I was really taken with the world of it, and I mean, it reminded me of improv class or something. I really loved it.”

Pine also got his nephew’s stamp of approval with the movie, saying, “He and his pals were really worried we’d mess it up. But they just saw it the other day and he sent me a thank you note, so I think we did all right.”