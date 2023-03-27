Chilli Gushes Over BF Matthew Lawrence: ‘So Happy’ (Exclusive)

Getty Images

“Extra’s” Melvin Robert chatted with TLC’s Chilli and T-Boz on the red carpet at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards.

Chilli gushed over her romance with Matthew Lawrence, saying, “I am so happy. Yeah, I don’t even know what to do with myself.”

She added, “He’s the best. He’s the best for me, anyway.”

T-Boz noted, “I’ve never seen her like this and I’ve been there 31 years… I’ve seen it all, honey.”

Chilli quipped, “She’s seen it all. We’ve been through life together.”

The ladies dished on telling their own story, in their own words, in an upcoming A&E and Lifetime documentary and they talked getting ready to tour and working on their Broadway musical.

T-Boz emphasized, “We put a lot of work in this group, almost 31 years, so it’s about time people hear a real story coming from us.”

Chilli agreed, saying, “Yeah, we are here to tell it ourselves.” T-Boz pointed that they didn’t want somebody to take their story and ruin it.

In June, the ladies are going on tour with En Vogue, Shaggy, and Sean Kingston.

As for new music, Chilli teased, “We’re working on some other TV shows and that will require us back in the studio.” T-Boz chimed in, “We’re not leaving.”

They are creating a musical too! T-Boz commented, “Broadway… It’s like a big deal, it really is… Once again, we’re here to tell it.”