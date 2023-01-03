Matthew Lawrence & TLC’s Chilli Are Officially Dating

Getty Images

Matthew Lawrence, 42, and TLC’s Chilli, 51, are coupled up!

Her rep confirmed the news to TMZ, after the pair seemed to make it Instagram official with a dance video a few days ago.

Now, TMZ reports the friends started dating just before Thanksgiving.

Since then, they spent Thanksgiving together and Christmas… and Matthew even met her family in Atlanta over the holidays.

The “Boy Meets World” actor and “Waterfalls” singer were first spotted together in Waikiki in August. Sources told TMZ at the time that they were not dating.