Mark Zuckerberg & Priscilla Chan Welcome Baby #3

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Mark Zuckerberg, 38, is a dad again!

The Meta CEO and his wife Dr. Priscilla Chan are now the parents of three girls, including their newest addition: Aurelia Chan Zuckerberg.

Mark announced the news on Instagram with a sweet daddy-daughter photo, and another of Chan cuddling with her daughter in a hospital bed.

Zuckerberg wrote, “Welcome to the world, Aurelia Chan Zuckerberg! You're such a little blessing.”

The couple are also mom and dad to daughters Maxima, 7, and August, 5.

He announced Chan’s pregnancy in September, writing at the time, “Lots of love. Happy to share that Max and August are getting a new baby sister next year!”

Zuckerberg and Chan started dating in college in 2003 and got married in 2012.