Celebrity News September 21, 2022
Mark Zuckerberg & Priscilla Chan Expecting Baby #3
Mark Zuckerberg is going to be a dad again.
The Meta CEO and his wife Priscilla Chan are expecting their third child, a baby girl.
Mark, 38, announced the news on Instagram, alongside a photo of himself with his hand on Chan’s stomach.
He wrote, “Lots of love. Happy to share that Max and August are getting a new baby sister next year!”
Zuckerberg and Chan started dating in college in 2003 and got married in 2012. They are parents the parents of Maxima, 6, and August, 5.
The couple celebrated their 10-year anniversary in May. He wrote on Facebook at the time, “10 years married and half our lives together. Here's to more adventures.”