Mark Zuckerberg & Priscilla Chan Expecting Baby #3

Mark Zuckerberg is going to be a dad again.

The Meta CEO and his wife Priscilla Chan are expecting their third child, a baby girl.

Mark, 38, announced the news on Instagram, alongside a photo of himself with his hand on Chan’s stomach.

He wrote, “Lots of love. Happy to share that Max and August are getting a new baby sister next year!”

Zuckerberg and Chan started dating in college in 2003 and got married in 2012. They are parents the parents of Maxima, 6, and August, 5.