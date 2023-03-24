Netflix

“Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay talks to the guys of Season 4 of “Love Is Blind”— Kwame, Paul, Brett, Marshall and Zack.

Kwame also opened up about his love triangle with Chelsea and Micah, and Zack shared why he didn’t choose Bliss in the pods.

Of seeing his ex, Micah, in Mexico while he was engaged to Chelsea, he said, “It was interesting seeing Micah, for sure.”

He went on, “At that point in time, I was already at the point where I knew I had made the right decision. It’s always going to be interesting taking all of the emotion that was and then applying it to the person that is. And so when that happens, there is kind of a jolt. So there's gonna be a bit of a jolt, I think, to the mind and that did happen and it made me think, like, ‘Whoa, this is really interesting. It's actually happening. I'm seeing this person and I definitely had strong feelings for this person.’”

“All in all, like, putting me and Chelsea into the same space, I knew that the energy was different and I knew that it was the right energy, you know, and so I was, I was, like, beyond pleased with, with the way that things worked out there,” Kwame emphasized.

Zack explained why he didn’t choose Bliss, saying, “There were a lot of factors that, that kind of went into it. I don't know what's been shown or what you see but there, there were some fears that I had about whether or not we would work in the real world.”

Zach pointed out that several factors, like not coming from the same world and whether her parents would approve of their relationship, as well as his allergies, affected his decision.

The guys all recalled the moment when they first came face-to-face with the women they had proposed to sight unseen.

Paul admitted that it was “one of the weirdest sensations,” saying, “It just very rapidly starts to assimilate the person with, you know, your concept of them.”

Brett agreed with Paul, adding, “I don’t think I’ve ever felt like that in my life… My first thought was honestly, like, ‘Thank God, like, Tiffany is gorgeous.’”

Marshall added, “You just hear a voice and your brain starts to create images of whoever you’re talking to, so when the doors open, it was like all that went away and you see the person in front of you.”

Kwame called it a “surreal” experience when he saw Chelsea, saying, “It’s so hard putting it all together and realizing, like, this human being was on the other side of the wall… I was glad with what was on the other side of the wall, so it worked out.”

Zack compared it to a “red-carpet moment,” saying, “I was really shocked by the moment… I’m just kind of an ordinary guy and I really kind of struggled to not be taken back by how big the moment was.”

He admitted that the reveal was pretty “awkward” for him.