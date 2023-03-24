‘Love Is Blind’: Micah on Emotional Roller Coaster with Paul & Kwame (Exclusive)

Netflix

“Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay chats with Tiffany Pennywell and Micah Lussier about their journeys on “Love Is Blind” Season 4!

Micah recalled the big-reveal moment in the pods when she finally met Paul face-to-face, and Tiffany talks about her first impressions of Brett.

Calling the experience “insane,” Micah shared, “It's really hard to put a face to the voice. And even though we didn't talk very much about, like, appearance, you kind of make an idea in your head of what this person looked like. And obviously that's not correct at all. So this random stranger is coming towards you and it's like, ‘Oh, my God.’ And you're, like, trying to connect, ‘Oh, this is the person that I love? Oh, I'm engaged to this person. But who is this?’ Like, it was, like, a total stranger. And honestly, I was really, really nervous. I think at one poin, I even asked him, like, something weird, like, ‘Do you have a dog?’”

Tiffany agreed that it was a “surreal experience.” She noted, “I didn't really care what Brett looked like. He was just such a beautiful person. So when the doors opened, I was like, ‘Oh, my goodness.’ He was so cute because he could barely say anything, but what I wanted to do was just to make him feel comfortable in that moment.”

While other girls heard Brett looked like Usher, Tiffany felt like he looked more like Jason DeRulo when she finally saw him face-to-face!

Micah opened up about why she chose Paul over Kwame, with whom she also had a strong connection.

She commented, “ I think it came down to gut feeling, and my gut feeling was with Paul. In the moment, I chose Paul over Kwame; I never looked back on that. I know we had some moments and, you know, continuing our journey. We were put in a situation where we had to see each other. It's like, you know, seeing an ex is always a little weird. I think it was for both of us.”

Micah was referencing when she saw Kwame in Mexico.

She went on, “I know some of my interactions with him are, you know, could be misleading. I think maybe he misunderstood. I think maybe Chelsea did and I think it just comes down to, you know, understanding me as a person and how would we all be able to do that in such a short period of time? Paul is the only person for me there. And I wouldn't change that for anything.”

Tiffany also explained herself after falling asleep during an emotional conversation with Brett in the pods!

She admitted, “I know I fumbled the ball at the two-yard line… It was a long day for me. I’m the type of person that needs naps to recharge, and I think it just kind of, it took all the energy out of me for me to tell him that I was falling in love with him… I just shut my eyes, just for a second… Next thing I know, date’s over.”

As for how they felt about going the TV route to find love, Micah said, “My journey is really emotional… I just want people to understand that this is such a small portion, not only of me but a small portion of the show… you know, what? What happens, happens. I feel like I was genuine to myself and I'm happy with that.”

Tiffany had to overcome her nervous about the idea of “every move being recorded.” She elaborated, “I had to get over trying to be perfect and just get real with myself because this was a decision that I needed to make… There's gonna be vulnerable moments on TV, but y'all are coming on this journey with me… I don't think I would have it any other way, and I have friends and family that support me no matter what.”