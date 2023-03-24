Netflix

“Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay talked all about “Love Is Blind” Season 4 with Irina Solomonova, Chelsea Griffin, and Jackelina Bonds, who dished on their time in the pods and meeting the men who proposed to them — which didn’t go so smoothly for Irina and Zack!

Irina called it “a little bit of a shocker” when she saw Zach. She explained, “Just in general of, like, you’re spending so many hours in the pod with somebody talking. I don’t think I ever actually, like, imagined what Zack would look like… I knew the connection in the pods and I wanted to have that with him outside the pods. But there was just something in me that I was like, ‘This doesn’t feel right,’ and it was nothing about his looks or how he looked or his appearance at all. It genuinely felt like ‘This doesn’t feel right.’”

Irina admitted that Zach gave her the “ick” feeling when he touched her. She said, “He did give me that… It wasn’t when I saw him that I was like, ‘Ew,’ like, he is not it. Like, it was not anything in that sense.”

She elaborated, “It was just more like there was little things he would do that I was like, okay... Like, he would sing all the time, everywhere or, like, just small, like, honestly small, non-important things. And I think that if I really truly loved Zack and was ready to marry him… his singing would be cute, not annoying in that sense. And like the little things he would do… I really couldn’t push past it.”

As for Chelsea, she was “ready to go home” with Kwame when she saw him!

She gushed, “I compare those doors opening to like skydiving. Like, I’ve never done it, but I imagine the exhilarating moment. I will never have that again. And, you know, I was peeking, I was peeking at him, he was peeking at me… I was really shocked… I just remember all he was saying was like, ‘Wow. Wow. Wow.’ And I was like, ‘Are you OK?’… Who you have in your mind and who you’ve built this person as in the pods is different, and it is a trip.”

Jackelina had an “intense” reaction to seeing Marshall, saying, “He is, like, beautiful. He’s very attractive and the emotion, it was really strong.”

Jackelina reflected on why she picked Marshall over Josh in the pods, saying, “I chose Marshall because I felt like we talked a lot more about our emotions. We talked about a lot more about building wise. When I was talking with Josh, it was like DJ Khaled and memes and that’s like my buddy, that’s my bestie, you know, and then when I’m talking about Marshall, it is like heavy duty.”

Chelsea also explained how she felt when her fiancé Kwame came face-to-face with his ex Micah in Mexico.

She said, “I really do think that they needed to have that conversation for closure. I don’t have any bad blood towards her for me. I think if somebody else likes my man, it’s because they’re probably a cool person like me and that’s how I feel, and it was part of our story.”

Chelsea stressed the importance of “being confident in who you are.”