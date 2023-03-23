P!nk on Her Tough Image and Lessons She’s Teaching Her Kids (Exclusive)

Getty Images

P!nk is dishing on her new album “Trustfall.”

“Extra’s” Mark Wright spoke with P!nk about conquering her demons through music and feeling misunderstood because of her “tough” image.

Recalling her early days in the music industry, P!nk commented, “I was 21 and I felt like it was time to be a mature adult. I was just angry at the world. I was like an abused puppy. I would lash out, and now I think I’ve exorcised a lot of those demons through this group therapy that I call a concert.”

P!nk has been known to perform acrobatic stunts in concert and music videos.

In her music video for “Trustfall,” P!nk took her acrobatics to new heights! She explained, “I was terrified in the video. I didn’t understand why we had to be actually over a cliff, and I looked down and I was like, ‘Oh, man,’ and the camera guy was like, ‘Yeah, I hear you.’ I was like, ‘Well, we’re falling together.’”

While P!nk’s acrobatic stunts leave many in awe, she’s had to battle through injury to perform them! She revealed, “I’ve been hurt. I almost had my legs ripped off. I was in this sort of ankle knot hold and the winches started going apart and you can’t get out of that… I also crashed in Germany on my 360 device, which is the one where I fly like Tinker Bell.”

While many perceive P!nk as a tough woman who isn’t bothered by anything, she admitted, “That’s absolutely not true. I’m tough because everything bothers me.”

She elaborated, “We all are walking around with this low-level trauma. It is so important to be able to put that down sometimes and just shed some of that.”

P!nk is even teaching her kids to let things slide down their back like a dolphin!