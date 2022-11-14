P!nk Set to Pay Tribute to Olivia Newton-John at American Music Awards 2022

Getty

This year, Olivia Newton-John will be remembered at the 2022 American Music Awards!

Along with debuting her single “Never Gonna Not Dance Again,” P!nk will take the stage for a second time to perform a tribute to the “Grease” star, who died earlier this year after a long, hard-fought battle with breast cancer.

Stevie Wonder, Charlie Puth and Ari Lennox will also perform a separate tribute to Lionel Richie, who will be receiving the Icon Award.

Anitta, Bebe Rexha, David Guetta, Dove Cameron, GloRilla, and Lil Baby have also signed up to perform at the star-studded ceremony, which will be hosted by Wayne Brady.

Other previously announced performers include Carrie Underwood, Imagine Dragons, J.I.D., Tems, Wizkid and Yola.

This year, Bad Bunny bagged the most nominations with eight. If he wins all of them, he would tie Michael Jackson and Whitney Houston for the most awards won in a single night.

Taylor Swift and Beyoncé are the most-nominated female artists this year with six, including Artist of the Year, Favorite Female Pop Artist, and Favorite Pop Artist.

Check out all the nominees for the AMAs.