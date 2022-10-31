Carrie Underwood, P!nk & More Set to Perform at the 2022 American Music Awards

Getty

The first round of performers for the 2022 American Music Awards has just been announced!

Carrie Underwood, Imagine Dragons, J.I.D., P!nk, Tems, Wizkid, and Yola have all signed up to perform at the star-studded award show.

Carrie will perform her hit song “Crazy Angels,” while P!nk will wow the crowd with her brand-new single “Never Gonna Not Dance Again.”

Imagine Dragons will share the stage with rapper J.I.D. for an epic performance.

Last week, it was revealed that Wayne Brady will host the show, which takes place November 20 at 8 p.m. EST/PST on ABC.

In a statement, Brady said, “I’m ecstatic and honored to host this year’s AMAs. As a musician and music lover, it’s amazing to be part of a night where music fans make their voices heard! It’s a big show, so I’m bringing it all... The funny, the music and the moves!”

This year, Bad Bunny bagged the most nominations with eight. If he wins all of them, he would tie Michael Jackson and Whitney Houston for the most awards won in a single night.

Taylor Swift and Beyoncé are the most-nominated female artists this year with six, including Artist of the Year, Favorite Female Pop Artist, and Favorite Pop Artist.