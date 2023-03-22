Derek Jeter on His MLB Future and His Life as a Girl Dad (Exclusive)

On the field, Derek Jeter was the ultimate Yankee, but at home with his supermodel wife Hannah, he’s the ultimate girl dad to their three daughters!

“Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay spoke with Derek about life off the field.

Of his kids’ latest milestones, Jeter shared, “My oldest is in kindergarten... I am in charge of sight words. I don’t know about you, but I don’t remember doing sight words in kindergarten, so these kids are much more advanced than I was when I was growing up."

Jeter pointed out that all of his girls are "all completely different."

Does he encourage his kids to play baseball? Derek answered, “I want them to play sports because I think you learn a lot of lessons, you know, teamwork and work ethic and setting goals. I think those are things you learn, but I would never push my kids to play sports. My dad didn’t push me. I just want them to find something they’re passionate about and support them. They have their different interests; they are not necessarily in sports at this particular moment. I think once their friends start playing, they'll get into it.”

When Rachel told him that she comes from a family of three and “good luck,” Derek asked, “Do you guys get easier as you get older?” She quipped, “That’s funny, Derek! We do not!”

As for the possibility of seeing him back on the field as an MLB manager, Jeter commented, “No chance! The schedule is brutal... I have no interest in that. I want to be around as much for my girls and support them like my parents supported me.”

"I have the utmost respect and appreciation for not only the players but the manager and the coaching staff and front office members, but that schedule’s a tough one," Derek emphasized.

Opening up about how his life has changed over the years, Derek said, “My life, I guess, has evolved a lot in the past seven, eight years… I have three girls now — 5, 4, and 1— there is an awful lot of time being spent in the car for school drop-offs, pickups, and events."

A partnership with Jeep seemed like a natural fit for Derek.

He noted, "The relationship, the partnership with Jeep is really an authentic one. The pillars of their company align with those of my family.”

Derek teamed up with Hannah for the commercials.

Calling it “work,” Derek explained, “I have a wife who critiques most things I do... she spent a lot of her career behind the camera, so she's there trying to assist. Look, I am being nice, trying to assist me in our commercial shoot because she’s the expert.”

Another thing he’s an expert at… helping kids turn away from drugs and alcohol through his foundation Turn 2.