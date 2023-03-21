Luke Combs & Wife Nicole Expecting Baby #2

Getty Images

Country singer Luke Combs and his wife Nicole Hocking Combs have another baby on the way!

The couple is expecting their second child this fall.

Luke, 33, announced the news on Instagram, writing, "Joining the 2 under 2 club! Baby boy #2 coming this September!!"

He included a series of family photos, featuring son Tex, 9 months, wearing a “Big Brother” shirt.

The carousel of images is set to Luke’s new song “Take You With Me” off his “Gettin’ Old” album, which debuts on Friday.

The baby news comes as Luke sets off on a U.S. and European tour. He kicks off the concerts with a show in Arlington, Texas, on Saturday. Combs will take a little break from touring in September.

Luke and Nicole got engaged in 2018 and wed in 2020. They welcomed Tex in June.

Luke wrote on Instagram at the time, “Welp he decided that Fathers Day would be a good time to show up. I couldn’t agree more.”

Back in October 2021, Luke gushed to “Extra” about Nicole just after their one-year anniversary.