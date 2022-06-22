Luke Combs & Wife Nicole Hocking Welcome First Child

Getty Images

Country singer Luke Combs got a special gift on Father’s Day!

Combs and wife Nicole Hocking welcomed their first child, a baby boy who they names Tex Lawrence Combs.

The pair broke the news on Tuesday by posting a photo of their son in a nursery.

He wrote on Instagram, “Welp he decided that Father's Day would be a good time to show up. I couldn't agree more. Me and @nicolejcombs are over the moon in love with this little guy. Mama and baby are healthy and we're back home now with family. Life is good."

Nicole pointed out that it was “going to be hard to top this past Father's Day."

In her own post, she wrote on Instagram, “Welcome to the world, Tex Lawrence Combs. You are the best chillest angel boy and I'm so happy I was chosen to be your mom. These are the days."

In January, the pair announced that they were expecting. At the time, he posted some maternity photos on Instagram, adding, “Here we go y’all! Lil dude Combs is coming this Spring! Couldn’t be more excited to start a family with this babe. It’s gonna be a hell of a ride.”

Luke and Nicole’s pregnancy announcement came over a year after they tied the knot in Florida.