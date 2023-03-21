Brothers Osborne’s John Osborne & Wife Lucie Silvas Welcome Twins

Getty Images

Brothers Osborne’s John Osborne and his wife Lucie Silvas are now parents of twins!

On Tuesday, John announced their babies’ arrival on Instagram. He wrote on Instagram, “Welcome to this crazy world, Arthur and Maybelle. It’s going to be a wild one. @luciesilvas - You’re a damn boss.”

John revealed that Arthur was “3lb 13oz 15 ½ [in],” while Maybelle was “5lb 1oz 18 [in].”

He also called Lucie a “damn warrior princess.”

Before welcoming the twins into the world, John posted a pic of himself at the hospital. He wrote on Instagram, “It’s go time.”

The babies arrived just one day after the Brothers Osborne canceled their appearance at the Love Rising benefit concert, which took place on Monday.

They said, “Hey y’all ...with deepest apologies, we will be unable to attend tonight’s Love Rising event at Bridgestone. Turns out my and Lucie’s twins, Maybelle and Arthur, have picked up the Osborne tradition of arriving unannounced and could be here any second now. Lucie is a damn warrior and is currently holding down the fort from the hospital as I type this.

“To our dear friends that will be there tonight, on and off stage, show the world what our town is made of and let’s fight to keep Nashville full of the love, light and inclusivity that it is known for,” the statement went on. “For that is the type of place we want to raise our children. Go get em. Love y’all. - -John.”

John and Lucie announced that they were expecting in November.

At the time, Lucie told People magazine, “We are so excited. It is such an amazing thing to be in this position to be growing two babies. When you think that you may never have the chance to have children and then suddenly you’re going to have two, it’s amazing.”

Lucie went on, “We went through a very long, tough journey with IVF to get to this point. We had an embryo transfer where we transferred two embryos thinking that would give us a better chance of getting one [baby], but we got two. I think deep down, we were hoping for two.”