Brothers Osborne’s John Osborne & Wife Lucie Silvas Expecting Twins

Getty Images

John Osborne, 40, and wife Lucie Silvas, 45, have twins on the way!

People magazine spoke with the couple just before Lucie debuted her baby bump at the CMA Awards, where John and his brother TJ won vocal duo of the year for Brothers Osborne.

Silvas shared, "We are so excited. It is such an amazing thing to be in this position to be growing two babies. When you think that you may never have the chance to have children and then suddenly you're going to have two, it's amazing."

Lucie went on, "We went through a very long, tough journey with IVF to get to this point. We had an embryo transfer where we transferred two embryos thinking that would give us a better chance of getting one [baby], but we got two. I think deep down, we were hoping for two."

"We were," John confirmed, as Silvas joked, "We know, we know — 'Oh, my God, what are we wishing for here?!'”

On a more serious note, Lucie said, “It has been one of the biggest struggles of my life… It's a very humbling experience. Not that I walked around thinking I could just have anything I wanted, but [pregnancy] was something that maybe I took for granted that I could do when I was older, and it's certainly not something that has come easily. I'm just incredibly grateful and it's taught me huge lessons through it.”

John added, “The IVF journey is a very, very difficult one for a lot of people. Some people luck out on the first try, some have to do a handful of them, so it leads you to be, at best, cautiously optimistic through it all. For us, every little step of the way was a success story. When we had two embryos transferred, that was a success story. When we knew at least one of them implanted, that was a success story. When we found out both of them took, that was a success story. The very first sonogram we had and saw that there were two heartbeats and two living embryos inside of her, that was a success story. Every little seemingly small step for some people in this journey, for those that have had to endure IVF numerous times, you start to very much appreciate every little achieved goal in the process. We certainly do.”

Now, they want to enjoy every moment of the pregnancy. Silvas explained, “One thing I know for sure is that after such a long struggle, now that we're here with twins, we have no idea what's going to happen, but we want to celebrate every moment because you don't want to spend your time worrying. Anything can happen in life and I don't want to spend this time worrying — I want to celebrate the fact that we are here and we've got these twins, in circumstances that we thought we would never have them. We've just very thankful that IVF exists.”

Osborne agreed, saying, “We're lucky that we live in an era where we can do that. We live in an era where science is allowing us to have children and for that, we couldn't be more lucky.”

Lucie said when she got the pregnancy news, “I just bawled my eyes out... absolutely bawling my eyes out. My parents were here from New Zealand when we got the news and I was just beside myself.”

Looking to the future, Lucie said of the twins, “My sisters are my best friends on the planet, and John would say the same about his siblings. My dream is that they have each other in this life. I'm so grateful to have siblings and I wanted them to have the same. My hope is that they grow up having each other and feeling like it's them and they've got each other in this life, because siblings are everything.”