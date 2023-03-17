Getty Images

On Friday, news broke about “The Wire” star Lance Reddick’s sudden death at age 60.

After hearing about his passing, many of his co-stars took to social media to mourn the loss.

His “The Wire” co-star Wendell Pierce tweeted, “A man of great strength and grace. As talented a musician as he was an actor. The epitome of class. An sudden unexpected sharp painful grief for our artistic family. An unimaginable suffering for his personal family and loved ones. Godspeed my friend. You made your mark here. RIP.”

Isiah Whitlock Jr. tweeted, “Shocked and saddened by the news that Lance Reddick has passed away. Truly heartbreaking. R.I.P. My friend. You will be missed.”

In a statement to Deadline, Reddick's "John Wick" co-star Keanu Reeves and director Chad Stahelski said, "We are deeply saddened and heartbroken at the loss of our beloved friend and colleague Lance Reddick,” the pair said in a statement. “He was the consummate professional and a joy to work with. Our love and prayers are with his wife Stephanie, his children, family and friends. We dedicate the film to his loving memory. We will miss him dearly.”

The movie studio Lionsgate added, "The world of Wick would not be what it is without Lance Reddick and the unparalleled depth he brought to Charon’s humanity and unflappable charisma. Lance leaves behind an indelible legacy and hugely impressive body of work, but we will remember him as our lovely, joyful friend and Concierge. We’re stunned and heartbroken, and our deepest condolences go to his beloved family and his fans all around the world.”

Reddick's “Oz” and “Fringe” co-star Kirk Acevedo tweeted, "You’ll be terribly missed. Jesus he was taken way too soon."

See more reactions below.

Lance Reddick was an beautiful and compelling actor. And a beautiful person. He worked with my mom Anne Meara in her play “Afterplay”, playing Raziel, the waiter slash angel of death. He was exquisite in that and all he did.



Nothing is lost. 💙 — Ben Stiller (@BenStiller) March 17, 2023 @BenStiller

Unacceptable. Death, I want your badge and scythe on my desk at 9am tomorrow. https://t.co/nTG3G1fxlZ — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) March 17, 2023 @pattonoswalt

No! I loved working on Fringe with him. Gracious, thoughtful & wickedly funny. Later, we tried 2 get an indie Othello off the ground. Every actor has a graveyard of regrets, populated by projects you can’t let go of. That’s 1 of mine. He’d‘ve been magnificent. Ad Astra my friend. https://t.co/N6qLPpVEtj — Jared Harris (@JaredHarris) March 17, 2023 @JaredHarris

I can’t take it no more.



rip Lance Reddick https://t.co/Q1IrJGvOO2 — Plug 5. (@questlove) March 17, 2023 @questlove

Lance Reddick was an incredibly nice guy, and an incredibly talented actor. This is heartbreaking. My love goes out to all his family, friends, and collaborators. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) March 17, 2023 @JamesGunn

TMZ reported Reddick was found dead at his Studio City home in L.A. on Friday morning.

While a cause has not been determined, law enforcement so far believes his death was natural.

At the time of his death, he was promoting his new film “John Wick: Chapter 4.”

Though he didn’t attend the NYC premiere this week, he did post a pic of himself at home with his dogs Wednesday. He wrote on Instagram, “On screen and off, it's no surprise I love spoiling my dogs. @officialhardrock makes it easy with a full line of @johnwickmovie dog swag available at @hardrockhotels Unleashed locations, and a very special #NationalPuppyDay event at @hardrockhotelnyc to support @animalleague.”