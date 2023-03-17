‘The Wire,’ 'John Wick' Star Lance Reddick Found Dead at 60

Getty Images

“The Wire” actor Lance Reddick has died at the age of 60.

TMZ reports Reddick was found dead at his Studio City, California, home on Friday morning.

While his cause of death has not been determined, law enforcement so far believes his death was natural.

At the time of his death, Reddick had been promoting his role in “John Wick: Chapter 4.”

Though he didn’t attend the NYC premiere this week, he did post a pic of himself at home with his dogs Wednesday. He wrote on Instagram, “On screen and off, it's no surprise I love spoiling my dogs. @officialhardrock makes it easy with a full line of @johnwickmovie dog swag available at @hardrockhotels Unleashed locations, and a very special #NationalPuppyDay event at @hardrockhotelnyc to support @animalleague.”

Reddick was scheduled to appear on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” next week.

While he is best known for playing police officer Cedric Daniels on “The Wire” (2002-2008), Reddick was also very familiar to moviegoers as Charon in the “John Wick” films (2014-2023).

After making his TV debut in 1996, Reddick went on to appear in such films as “Great Expectations” (1998), “The Siege” (1998), “Search Party” (2014), “Faith Based” (2020), and “One Night in Miami…” (2020), and on such series as “Oz” (2000-2001), “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” (2000-2001), 90 episodes of “Fringe” (2008-2013), “American Horror Story” (2014-2018), “Carrier” (2019), and “Resident Evil” (2022), along with being a busy voice actor.

He had already finished production on the series “Percy Jackson and the Olympians,” set to debut in 2024, in which he plays Zeus.