Instagram

Surfer Bethany Hamilton, 33, and husband Adam Dirks are expecting their fourth child this summer!

Hamilton announced the news with a cute family surfing video on Instagram.

She wrote, “We’ve got SIX of us on board!!! 🤰🏼🥳🏄🏼‍♀️🤗☀️”



The star continued, “Adam and I, and our whole fam, are so excited to be growing our family! I believe that life is a gift, and each and every life has value.”

Quoting Psalm 139:13-16, Hamilton continued, “For you formed my inward parts; you knitted me together in my mother’s womb. I praise you, for I am fearfully and wonderfully made. Wonderful are your works; my soul knows it very well. My frame was not hidden from you, when I was being made in secret, intricately woven in the depths of the earth. Your eyes saw my unformed substance...”

The mom reflected, “Every single human life is fearfully and wonderfully made, and I believe should be viewed that way! How beautiful to know you were intentionally made by God. It can bring so much meaning to your life: that you are loved. That you are wonderful. That you have purpose. That you are no accident. 💯”

Bethany is already the mother of Tobias, 7, Wesley, 4, and Micah, 2. She shared, “Eight years into motherhood, I’ve realized that I value my children more than I value ‘my’ time. I value my family more than I value other things like certain types of wealth or success. I believe a joy-filled family is wealth, and to know God, that is the most beautiful and precious wealth of all. We can pursue so many things in life, but what if we pursued what is right in front of us: the beautiful blessing that is family?!”



She ended with, “To those of you that know this blessing, I hope you are reminded and encouraged to fully embrace your gifts too. Adam and I are overjoyed and looking forward to welcoming our little bundle of joy this summer!”