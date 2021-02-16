Bethany Hamilton Welcomes Baby #3 — Find Out His Name!

Surfer Bethany Hamilton is a mom again!

Over the weekend, Hamilton and husband Adam Dirks welcomed their third son, who they named Micah.

Adam announced the happy news on Bethany’s website, saying, “We're excited baby is here… the perfect Valentine's Day present!"

“Mama is happy and healthy. We are just so thankful that everything went really smooth!" Adam added. “We are humbled and thankful that we get another opportunity to raise a son in his faith. Hopefully we can be good examples and love on him."

Bethany and Adam are already the parents of sons Tobias, 5, and Wesley, 2.

Just days before Micah’s arrival, Bethany wrote on Instagram, “Got my sweet lil coconut growing inside me!!! Celebrating life each day! Life inside and the life I'm living!"

In another post, Bethany wrote how “pumped” their sons were to be “big brothers.”

In October, Bethany broke the news that she was expecting. In a video, Bethany and her two sons were seen walking on a log that read, “Tobias, Wesley, and ?”

Bethany and Adams tied the knot in 2013.

Years ago, Bethany gushed about her family in her documentary “Bethany Hamilton: Unstoppable.” She shared, “I've always been competitive with myself and I've always tried to be the best I can be, but getting married and having a son has completely changed things. I've had such incredible support from my husband and my son.”