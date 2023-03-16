Ben Savage Marries Tessa Angermeier

Two months after announcing their engagement, “Boy Meets World” star Ben Savage is married to Tessa Angermeier.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Their friend and stylist Chloe Engelhardt posted photos from the wedding in February. She wrote, “Congratulations to Mr & Mrs Savage, we couldn’t be happier for you ‘guuuyyyss’ 🤍👰🏼‍♀️🤵🏻‍♂️🥂.”

It looks like the wedding took place in Los Angeles since she tagged the location.

For their big day, Tessa wore a strapless white gown and veil, while Ben opted for a black tuxedo.

Savage has not publicly commented on the wedding, but he did announce last week that he was running for Congress.

He wrote on Instagram, “I’m running for Congress because it’s time to restore faith in government by offering reasonable, innovative and compassionate solutions to our country’s most pressing issues. And it’s time for new and passionate leaders who can help move our country forward. Leaders who want to see the government operating at maximum capacity, unhindered by political divisions and special interests.”

The Democrat will be running for the 30th District seat, which is currently occupied by Rep. Adam Schiff.

In January, Ben subtly announced their engagement by posting a pic of him and Tessa, who is seen wearing a diamond ring on that finger.

The photo was taken in Owensville, Indiana. Could the proposal have taken place there?

He captioned the pic, “The best is yet to come.”