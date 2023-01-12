“Boy Meets World” star Ben Savage, 42, is taking the next step with his girlfriend Tessa Angermeier.

On Wednesday, Savage subtly announced their engagement by posting a pic of him and Angermeier, who is seen wearing a diamond ring on that finger.

The photo was taken in Owensville, Indiana. Could the proposal have taken place there?

He captioned the pic, “The best is yet to come.”

Many big names, like Danica McKellar and Arielle Kebbel, sent congratulatory messages after seeing Ben’s post.

Ben and Tessa have been in Indiana for the past few weeks after spending Christmas in Los Angeles.

