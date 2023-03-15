Yara Shahidi on How ‘Peter Pan & Wendy’ Updates the Fairy Tale (Exclusive)

Courtesy of AppleTV+

On Tuesday night, Yara Shahidi hit the red carpet in L.A. for the new Scott Z. Burns climate change series “Extrapolations.”

“Extra’s” Melvin Robert spoke with Yara about the role of the younger generation in creating change for the planet, as well as her upcoming movie “Peter Pan & Wendy.”

“Peter Pan & Wendy” is an updated version of the original story. In the new film, Yara plays Tinker Bell.

She shared, “It’s such a beautiful moment to step into a fairy tale that I think means so much to people… I think remakes have to be prove why they are worth being remade in the first place, and having had a chance to watch the film, I think [David Lowery] updates it in a such a natural way.”

According to Yara, the remake “subtly corrects kind of the stereotypes that are unfortunately passed along through those fairy tales.”

Shahidi also opened up about what she loves about her character in “Extrapolations.” She said, “I think she represents how youth-driven the climate change movement has been. It’s a movement where I really do look to my peers. It’s a conversation that quite honestly that I’m newer in myself but I think I pulled constant inspiration from the fact that it’s kids on the front lines… I think my character is kind of reflective or a symbol of what that work looks like and their presence in it.”