‘Grown-ish’ Star Yara Shahidi Teases Aaron & Luca Drama, ‘Peter Pan’ Role

Getty Images

“Extra’s” Katie Krause spoke with Yara Shahidi, Francia Raisa, Chloe Bailey, and Emily Arlook about Season 4B of “Grown-ish.”

Yara opened up about Zoey’s relationships with Aaron and Luca, saying, “I feel like these are the growing pains with the fact that as long as Zoey and Aaron have been a thing, this is the first time we’ve ever seen them date and it’s so different to like a person and be infatuated by a person versus like actually be in a relationship.”

Shahidi added, “Zoey, I mean, even what you saw a lot last season and a couple of the stories, is her being tired of regardless of who it is being caught up in men’s egos and how much she’s kind of been a pawn in both Aaron and Luca’s game, and so I’m excited to figure out how their relationship may evolve.”

As for what’s to come this season, Francia teased, “Just kind of like how it happens in life, back in school hooking up with everyone.”

Chloe and Emily also shared insight on what to expect from their characters.

Of a possible Season 5, Yara said, “Everyone on the show and all the characters are about to live very loud lives, and we hope that we get to capture some of that because we’ve seen, like, literally the entire path leading up to it.”

Yara also dished on her role as Tinkerbell in Disney’s highly anticipated live-action “Peter Pan.” She said, “I think Tinkerbell, like the rest of the characters, really does some growing up in terms of being an autonomous young woman.”