Khloé Kardashian celebrated ex Tristan Thompson with a special birthday post on Instagram.

Kardashian wrote, “@realtristan13 You are truly the best father, brother & uncle. Your love, attention, silly dances, hugs, carpool rides, bed time rituals, the way u show up for them. All of the above means more than you’ll ever know to your family of littles.”

Tristan is the father of Prince, 6, with ex Jordan Craig, True, 4, and a baby boy with Khloé, as well as 1-year-old Theo with Maralee Nichols.

Kardashian continued, “My birthday wish for u is that u continue to crave change, healing, and transformation. Be strong, be kind, be patient, be free. Make your soul and your mommy proud. Happy birthday baby daddy.”

She included a carousel of photos and videos of Thompson with his children.

Tristan’s mom Andrea died in January, and the following month Thompson opened up on Instagram about making changes in his life.

He wrote, “All I can say is, I’m sorry mommy for the wrong decisions I’ve made in my life. I’m sorry for the embarrassment & pain. You raised me better than what I was able to show you. But I have also learned sorry is not enough. Actions speak louder than words. So I won’t just say sorry. Stay tuned to the ways I will show the world what an amazing son you raised. I will show you that even when we fall & make mistakes, we get back up. You are my motivation. Stand beside me as I become the man I know you always believed in. I’m going to make you proud, I promise!”

Some of those “mistakes” may have had to do with Kardashian.