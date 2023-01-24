Khloé Kardashian Posts Touching Tribute to Tristan Thompson’s Late Mother

Instagram

Khloé Kardashian took to Instagram to remember ex Tristan Thompson’s late mother Andrea Thompson.

Thompson, the grandmother of Khloé and Tristan’s two children True, 4, and a 5-month-old baby boy, died earlier this month in Toronto after suffering a heart attack.

Khloé posted a tribute that said, "I have been avoiding this ... Avoiding accepting this is real.”

She continued, “I have so much to say but nothing at all…. I have so many emotions and still I feel numb. Life can be brutally unfair at times and This has been one of the toughest times in so many of our lives. But at the same time, I feel blessed that I am lucky to have had someone that makes saying goodbye so incredibly difficult. So difficult that I’m choosing not to say goodbye for good because that is something I cannot fathom.”

Instagram

The reality star explained, “Goodbyes for good are something I don’t believe in. I KNOW I will see you again. I know I will hear your sweet voice and infectious laugh again. I know I’ll get to feel that embrace of yours. I’ll see you again with the many that have gone before you that I so desperately miss, love and cherish. So, I’m choosing to say, that until I see you again in Heaven, I miss you and I will continue to miss you more and more every single day.”



Kardashian wrote that she knows Andrea is “with our Lord and Savior.”

“I know you are rejoicing up there,” she said. “Dancing and singing and probably yelling ‘who does that!!’ because we are crying at your loss. At the same time, I know you never wanted to leave your boys. They are your entire world. They will learn to live with the hole in their hearts because they are warriors just like their warrior mommy.”

Speaking of Tristan’s 16-year-old brother Amari, who suffers from epilepsy, she said, “Just know, I promise you, Amari will be perfectly ok. We will all look after him, help him and protect him. Your boys will be ok because they have their guardian Angel by their side.”

Khloé included the Bible verse John 16:22, “So with you: Now is your time of grief, but I will see you again and you will rejoice, and no one will take away your joy.”

Getty Images

She closed with, “I love you 🤍 I love you 🤍 I love you 🤍💔🥹🕊️.”

Khloé was by Tristan’s side in Toronto after Andrea’s death, and her mother Kris Jenner and sister Kim Kardashian attended Andrea’s funeral.

Kris had previously posted her own tribute to Andrea on Instagram, writing, "I am so heartbroken by the sudden passing of Tristan's mom, Andrea. My thoughts, prayers and all of my love are with Tristan, Amari, Dishawn and Daniel."

She added, "You were the most amazing, dedicated, devoted, and selfless mom and such a loving, kind, and fabulous grandmother. What a blessing you were to your family!!! I will miss you Andrea. I will miss your bright spirit and amazing light."