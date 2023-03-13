Kevin Hart Jokes About The Rock’s Baby-Pink Oscars Look (Exclusive)

Getty Images

On Sunday, Kevin Hart enjoyed a date night with wife Eniko Parris at the 2023 Vanity Fair Party.

“Extra’s” Terri Seymour spoke to Hart as he made his way into the star-studded party.

Kevin was happy to see Terri, saying, “Why do I stoop down like y'all small? It's me — I'm the small one.”

Hart wasn’t able to watch the Oscars because he was working.

He commented, “I can only imagine that it was amazing. I was working as usual, but you know, Jimmy's a pro, this is a big event, a big night, amazing shout-out to all the actors and actresses that are nominated and celebrated and the people that make movies happen so, you know, and anything pertaining to or dealing with the world of what we do, it has to be a celebration and it has to be a big deal.”

When asked if he saw his “frenemy” Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson in his baby-pink jacket, Kevin commented, “I didn’t see him. Did he look good?”