Kevin Hart Trolls Mark Wahlberg Over ‘Me Time’ Naked Scene

Saeed Adyani/Netflix

Kevin Hart, Regina Hall and Mark Wahlberg are going a little off the rails in an interview with “Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay, which is appropriate since their Netflix comedy team-up “Me Time” is a bit off the rails itself!

In the movie, Kevin plays a stay-at-home dad who joins Mark’s character for an insane birthday getaway.

In the trailer, Kevin is greeted by a naked Mark.

Of his strip-down, Mark commented, “It was an absolute joy because I just come from making a movie that was very serious… Just to be able to have fun and try stuff and, you know, be made to look silly, but running around naked with a pair of sneakers on in the marina, wearing Daisy Dukes on a boat.”

Hart shared his two cents, saying the strip-down “made the movie better.”

When asked if he was improving when he was running around with just his tennis shoes, Mark answered, “That particular part was in the script.”

"Can somebody say 'liar'?" Kevin joked, “His exact words to me: 'Is there any room for like a Calvin Klein ad?' I was like, 'Huh?' He was like, 'Right now I’m doing this big thing with my line Municipal. He was like, maybe the underwear?'"

"That day, that scene, that was him. That was all improv," Kevin insisted, before relenting, "I'm joking. That definitely was written, and he was a great sport about it."

Since the movie centers around a birthday party, what’s the craziest birthday celebration that they’ve ever been to?

Kevin joked, “Mark’s 65th.”

Mark, who is actually 51, answered, “My 50th was pretty memorable. My 30th was very memorable.”

As for what made them so memorable, Mark quipped, “This is a family program… I’ll tell you after.”

Hart also trolled Regina, saying he went to a party where she “took her teeth out.”

He added, “She put her dentures in a cup,” to which Regina laughed and commented, “That’s not true… I don’t have dentures.”

The trio also played a game, where they decided on which activities were “me time” ones, like Mark’s morning workouts and skydiving.