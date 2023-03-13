Celebrity News March 13, 2023
Grace Gummer & Mark Ronson Welcome First Child
Actress Grace Gummer, 36, and famed DJ Mark Ronson, 47, are first-time parents!
Over the weekend, the pair were spotted with their baby in NYC in photos obtained by Page Six.
During the walk, Mark had the baby strapped to his chest, while Grace held their dog’s leash.
In October, news broke about Grace’s pregnancy.
At the time, she debuted her baby bump at W magazine’s 50th-anniversary party in New York City.
The baby comes months after they celebrated their first wedding anniversary.
To honor their union, Mark gushed on Instagram, “When people used to tell me their spouse was their best friend, i thought they were spouting hallmark nonsense or that they were some freak anomaly of love. So now i guess i’m either someone who spouts hallmark nonsense or i’m a freak anomaly of love. Or maybe i just married the most incredible human being around.”
Grace, who is the daughter of Meryl Streep and Don Gummer, and Mark tied the knot on his birthday in 2021. At the time, he shared, “To my truest love… out of nowhere, you made 45 hands down the greatest year of my life. And I’m sure it took me 45 years to become the man worthy of your love. I hope I spend every one of these birthdays by your side til my last day.”