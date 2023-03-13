Grace Gummer & Mark Ronson Welcome First Child

Getty Images

Actress Grace Gummer, 36, and famed DJ Mark Ronson, 47, are first-time parents!

Over the weekend, the pair were spotted with their baby in NYC in photos obtained by Page Six.

During the walk, Mark had the baby strapped to his chest, while Grace held their dog’s leash.

In October, news broke about Grace’s pregnancy.

At the time, she debuted her baby bump at W magazine’s 50th-anniversary party in New York City.

The baby comes months after they celebrated their first wedding anniversary.

To honor their union, Mark gushed on Instagram, “When people used to tell me their spouse was their best friend, i thought they were spouting hallmark nonsense or that they were some freak anomaly of love. So now i guess i’m either someone who spouts hallmark nonsense or i’m a freak anomaly of love. Or maybe i just married the most incredible human being around.”