Colin Farrell on His Pre-Oscar Hotel Hangout with Son Henry (Exclusive)

Getty Images

“The Banshees of Inisherin” star Colin Farrell took his son Henry, 13, as his date to the 2023 Oscars!

“Extra’s” Billy Bush and Jenn Lahmers spoke with Colin and Henry, who wore matching tuxedos.

When asked to shared a tidbit about Colin that nobody knows, Henry was about to spill when his dad quipped, “Don’t capitulate to that pressure!”

Colin opted out of the star-studded pre-Oscar parties this weekend and stayed in his hotel room, where he and Henry watched “The Whale.”

Colin shared, “The party was in the hotel we were staying on, on the ground floor. We couldn’t even get in the lift to press G. We’re in our pajamas, eating cheeseburgers, watching ‘The Whale,’ it was perfect.”

He went on, “We could hear the sirens coming in and Sunset Boulevard coming through the window. It was raining outside, me and him in our pajamas, talking about this weekend, couldn’t have been any better.”

This year, Colin is nominated for Best Actor, up against Brendan Fraser, Austin Butler, Paul Mescal and Bill Nighy.