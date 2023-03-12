Angela Bassett Says She Is ‘Prepared’ for Oscars Winning Moment (Exclusive)

Getty Images

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” star Angela Bassett is a vision in purple at the 2023 Oscars, where she was accompanied by husband Courtney B. Vance and their kids Bronwyn and Slater.

“Extra’s” Billy Bush and Jenn Lahmers spoke with Angela, who wore Jeremy Scott for the show. She is nominated for Best Supporting Actress.

When asked if she has her acceptance speech ready, Bassett commented, “One must always be prepared.”

Bassett is up against Hong Chau (“The Whale”), Kerry Condon (“The Banshees of Inisherin”), Jamie Lee Curtis (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”), and Stephanie Hsu (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”).

During the interview, Angela introduced Bronwyn and Slater, who revealed the disciplinarian between their parents — they both looked at their dad!

Angela quipped, “As I’ve told them since they were 2 years old, I am your good time!”