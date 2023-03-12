Oscars 2023 Pre-Glam: See the Stars Getting Ready!

Oscar attendees took to social media to give us an inside look at their 2023 pre-show beauty rituals.

Halle Berry shared a makeup-free video set to Michael Bublé's "Feeling Good," and wrote, "guess who’s going to the ball tomorrow."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Jessica Chastain shared an Insta Story while getting her makeup done.

Instagram

Eva Longoria was so tired after SXSW that she rested her eyes while getting her Oscars manicure.

Instagram

She also showed off the multiple masks she used to get red carpet ready.

Instagram

Mindy Kaling enjoyed a tasty beverage while getting ready for the big night.

Instagram

Florence Pugh seemed to be referring to a pimple in her Insta Stories, when she wrote, "Big day and look who decided to turn up!"

Instagram

Kate Bosworth shared video from her aesthetician appointment while using a "natural botox alternative."

Instagram

The Rock teased that he will be presenting at the show with "one of the greatest actors of all time."