Oscars 2023: Zoe Saldaña Says She’s ‘Hitting the Lottery’ with Roles (Exclusive)

ABC Television

“Avatar: The Way of Water” star Zoe Saldaña stunned in a Fendi dress and vintage Cartier jewels on the red carpet at the 2023 Oscars.

“Extra’s” Billy Bush and Jenn Lahmers spoke with Zoe about who she was rooting for… besides her own movie, of course!

While saying it’s a “tough” year with all the strong Oscar contenders, Zoe said she loved “Women Talking,” calling it a story that “stayed” with her.

She emphasized, “I’m really proud of every woman this year.”

Zoe also reflected on the success of her recent Netflix series “From Scratch.” She said, “I always have faith in good stories. I tend to pick stories or they tend to pick me, things that I would want to watch if I wasn’t acting in them.”