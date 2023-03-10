King Charles III Grants Prince Edward the Duke of Edinburgh Title for His Birthday

Getty Images

Prince Edward has received a new title in honor of his 59th birthday!

The royal family announced the news on Twitter, writing, “Wishing the new Duke of Edinburgh a very Happy Birthday today! The King has conferred the Dukedom of Edinburgh upon his brother, Prince Edward, on his 59th birthday.”

The Duke of Edinburgh title was previously held by their later father, Prince Philip, who passed away in 2021.

The royal family’s website adds, “The Dukedom was last created for Prince Philip in 1947, upon his marriage to Princess Elizabeth, who held the title of Duchess of Edinburgh before acceding to the throne in 1952.”

The change means Prince Edward’s wife Sophie will also have a new title; she is now the Duchess of Edinburgh.

Edward’s previous title, the Earl of Wessex, will now go to his 15-year-old son James, Viscount Severn.

They aren’t the only family members with new titles.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s two children Archie, nearly 4, and Lilibet, nearly 2, were recently updated on the royal website as prince and princess.

The children were not given titles at birth because they were not the grandchildren of the reigning monarch. Now that King Charles has taken the throne, they are.