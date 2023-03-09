Abimbola & Olabinjo Osundairo’s Lawyer on Jussie Smollett’s Intent for Staged Attack (Exclusive)

Getty

“Extra” has the exclusive first look at Fox Nation’s docuseries “Jussie Smollett: Anatomy of a Hoax.”

“Extra’s” Billy Bush spoke with Abimbola and Olabinjo Osundairo’s lawyer Gloria Schmidt Rodriguez about the staged attack.

When asked why the two brothers carried out the attack on Jussie, Gloria said, “Jussie was their friend and they didn’t want to betray their friend. At the end of the day, it was their trust that was taken advantage of.”

She went on, “The documentary goes into great lengths about their feelings and how they felt when Jussie asked them to beat him up.”

The series will go into timeline detail about the attack, and expose how Jussie allegedly choreographed the whole thing.

The brothers also take the audience back to the scene of the attack.

According to Gloria, the Osundairo brothers felt “immediately remorseful” once the story got to “circuit status.”

Smollett has always maintained his innocence. Last week, his legal team filed an appeal, challenging the hate crime hoax conviction.

When asked if Jussie ever revealed the intent of the staged attack, Gloria commented, “That’s the million-dollar question… The million-dollar answer will come from Abimbola and Olabinjo Osundairo in the documentary.”