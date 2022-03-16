Jussie Smollett to Be Released from Jail During Appeals Process

Getty

Nearly one week after his sentence, it looks like Jussie Smollett will be out of jail soon.

The appeals court, in a 2-1 decision, has ordered that Smollett be released on bail while he appeals his conviction.

The court noted that Smollett will be released after he posts bond for $150,000.

Days ago, Smollett’s legal team filed a motion for an emergency release, claiming that he and his family are targets of “vicious threats.”

The filing claimed that Smollett is at risk, arguing that the online hate “no doubt reflects the hatred and wish for physical harm toward Smollett, which he may experience during incarceration.”

In response to the filing, the state of Chicago said in docs obtained by TMZ, “Rather than attempt to meet his burden of showing good cause for his immediate release, Mr. Smollett makes only cursory, woefully undeveloped arguments. Each fails to demonstrate good cause to stay his jail sentence.”

Last week, Smollett was sentenced to 150 days behind bars, 30 months of probation, and $25,000 in his faked hate crime case. He was also ordered to pay more than $120,000 in restitution to the city of Chicago.

Following the sentencing, Smollett pulled down his mask, stating, “I am not suicidal. That’s what I would like to say. I am not suicidal. I am not suicidal. I am innocent, and I am not suicidal.”

He went on to say, “If I did this, then it means that I stuck my fist in the fears of Black Americans in this country for over 400 years and the fears of the LGBTQ community. Your Honor, I respect you and I respect the jury, but I did not do this and I am not suicidal. And if anything happens to me when I go in there, I did not do it to myself, and you must all know that. I respect you, Your Honor, I respect your decision — jail time... I am not suicidal.”

After his sentencing, the Cook County Sheriff’s Office released a statement saying, “Like all individuals ordered into custody at the [Cook County] Jail, Mr. Smollett will be given a comprehensive medical and mental health assessment… a security assessment, and will be placed in appropriate housing,” adding that a series of COVID protocols would be followed.