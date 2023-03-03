On Wednesday, Matthew McConaughey’s wife Camila Alves had quite a scare!

Camila was on a Lufthansa flight that was forced to make an emergency landing after experiencing severe turbulence.

At one point, the flight heading to Germany reportedly “dropped almost 4,000 feet,” according to Camila.

Alves took to Instagram to document the traumatic incident. She wrote, “On Flight last night,I was told plane dropped almost 4000 feet, 7 people went to the hospital, Everything was flying everywhere. To respect the privacy of those around me that’s all I am showing but the plane was a CHAOS And the turbulence keep on coming.”

Camila also posted a video of food on the floor of the plane after the turbulence hit.

Camila was able to board a new flight at Virginia’s Washington Dulles International Airport on Thursday. She wrote, “I must say everyone @marriottbonvoy by the airport of Washington where we had to divert to and spend the night was so kind!”

It seems like Matthew was also aboard. She wrote, “@officiallymcconaughey and I made it to the bar with 1 minute before closing…slept well, getting on new flight today, To the journey I continue…”

A Lufthansa spokesperson told CNN that the severe turbulence occurred about an hour and a half after the plane took off from Texas.

The spokesperson said in a statement, “This was so-called clear-air turbulence, which can occur without visible weather phenomena or advance warning.”