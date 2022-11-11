Celebrity News November 11, 2022
Matthew McConaughey’s Wife Camila Alves Suffers Neck Injury After a Fall
Matthew McConaughey’s wife Camila Alves is on the mend after a fall.
The 40-year-old shared the news on Instagram alongside a photo of herself in a neck brace.
She wrote, “Sh** Happens. I am ok but… Don’t fall people…don’t fall…”
Alves shared this advice, “Ladies hold your long dresses up or lose pants up when going by down the stairs!! wind blew mine as I was midair, pant fabric wrapped around my shoe and down the floor I went…”
Camila explained, “A silly fall, turned into not so silly neck situation, recovery time ahead…”
Her celeb friends took to the comments with Rita Wilson writing, “Oh no!!!!!!! Im@so sorry!” and Isla Fisher shared, “Still looking beautiful.”
Nate Berkus and Olivia Munn showed their support with heart emojis.
Camila and Matthew have been together since 2006 and married in 2012.
Last year, McConaughey opened up about their marriage in an interview with “Extra’s” Billy Bush, “Sometimes… the gifts from our parents are, ‘Oh, that's how I don't want to do it...' Divorced twice and married three times, well, Camila comes from a similar family, too. Her parents were married twice, divorced three times… So, you know, at least as far as their passion, the way they love each other, I try to take that into my relationship with Camila… We're not looking for the tidal waves and tsunamis like my parents were.”