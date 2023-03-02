First Pics! Jasmine Tookes & Juan David Borrero Welcome Baby Girl

Presley Ann/Getty Images for Baby2Baby

Victoria’s Secret model Jasmine Tookes is now a mom!

On Thursday, Tookes announced that she gave birth to a baby girl, her first with husband Juan David Borrero.

Tookes took to Instagram to reveal that they named their daughter Mia Victoria.

Along with a first glimpse of Mia, Tookes shared that their bundle of joy arrived on February 23.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

On her Instagram Story, Jasmine called Mia “the prettiest little princess.”

In another Instagram Story, she gushed, “We are so in love with her & are so excited for this next chapter in our lives.”

In November, Jasmine announced her pregnancy.

She wrote on Instagram, “Baby Borrero🤎 The last 6 months have gone by so fast & we can’t wait to meet this precious little angel 🙏🏾Feeling so grateful to start a family with you.”

Along with her announcement, Jasmine included a series of photos of her cradling her growing baby bump.

Tookes also opened up on her pregnancy in a feature for Vogue.

She shared, “I’m a firm believer that whatever I feel — and any stress that I’m carrying — can very easily transfer to the baby. Every day is scary — you never know what’s going to happen,” she said. “So I just pray, hope for the best, and try to keep an open mind.”

Jasmine kept it real about the fatigue she was feeling during the first trimester. She admitted, “I was so tired to the point I couldn’t even read emails coming through — I’d fall asleep sitting at my computer. I almost fell asleep driving my car. The tiredness was something I had never experienced.”

The pregnancy announcement came a year after Jasmine and Juan tied the knot in Ecuador.