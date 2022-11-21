Presley Ann/Getty Images for Baby2Baby

Model Jasmine Tookes, 31, has a baby on the way!

On Monday, Tookes announced that she was expecting her first child with husband Juan David Borrero.

She wrote on Instagram, “Baby Borrero🤎 The last 6 months have gone by so fast & we can’t wait to meet this precious little angel 🙏🏾 Feeling so grateful to start a family with you.”

Along with her announcement, Jasmine included a series of photos of her cradling her growing baby bump.

Tookes also opened up on her pregnancy in a feature for Vogue.

She shared, “I’m a firm believer that whatever I feel — and any stress that I’m carrying — can very easily transfer to the baby. Every day is scary — you never know what’s going to happen,” she said. “So I just pray, hope for the best, and try to keep an open mind.”

Jasmine kept it real about the fatigue she was feeling during the first trimester. She admitted, “I was so tired to the point I couldn’t even read emails coming through — I’d fall asleep sitting at my computer. I almost fell asleep driving my car. The tiredness was something I had never experienced.”

Earlier this month, Tookes was able to attend the Baby2Baby Gala without sparking any pregnancy rumors.

Araya Doheny/Getty Images for Baby2Baby

The pregnancy announcement comes a year after Jasmine and Juan tied the knot in Ecuador.

The wedding was attended by Victoria’s Secret models Lais Ribeiro, Shanina Shaik, Kelsey Merritt, Sara Sampaio, and Josephine Skriver, who were all bridesmaids.