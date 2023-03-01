Getty Images

Chris Pine is speaking out about that gone-viral moment from the Venice Film Festival when fans thought his “Don’t Worry Darling” co-star Harry Styles spit on him.

While answering questions for Esquire, Pine insists Harry did not spit on him and goes into some detail about what happened.

“Harry did not spit on me,” Chris says. “Harry is a very, very kind guy.”

Pine recalled that he became aware of spit-gate while on a plane with his publicist.

“We’re flying back from Venice and I’m sleeping and having a great time on the plane — I love planes — and she wakes me up in a state and says, ‘We have to craft a message about what happened in Venice.’”

Chris asked her, “About what?” She told him, “About Harry spitting on you.”

Pine watched the video and agreed, “It does indeed look like Harry spit on me. He didn’t spit on me.”

Instead, Chris said Harry made an inside joke. He explained, “I think what he said is he leaned down and I think he said, ‘It's just words, isn't it?’”

The “Star Trek” actor said, “We had this little joke because we're all jet-lagged, we're all trying to answer these questions and sometimes when you're doing these press things your brain goes befuddled and you know you start speaking gibberish. We had a joke, ‘It’s just words, man.’”

At the time, Pine's rep had released a statement saying, "Just to be clear, Harry Styles did not spit on Chris Pine. There is nothing but respect between these two men and any suggestion otherwise is a blatant attempt to create drama that simply does not exist."

Harry even poked fun at the incident at a Madison Square Garden show just after the festival.

“I just popped very quickly to Venice to spit on Chris Pine,” Harry joked in a video posted by @harrysbluevans_ via Spectee. “But fret not, we’re back!”

Olivia Wilde also previously spoken out about the spitting rumors on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” in September.

Wilde, who directed “Don’t Worry Darling” and was dating Styles while the team was in Venice, was at the event with Chris and Harry.

When asked if Harry spit on Chris, she told Colbert, “He did not, but I think it is the perfect example of how people will look for drama anywhere they can. Harry did not spit on Chris…”

Meanwhile, Chris also got candid about being a meme and his hair and fashion choices during his sit-down with Esquire.

A meme that went viral shows Chris sitting at a computer with headphones on and staring off to the side. While it was ripe humor, Chris laughed and said he was just “jet-lagged” and “tired” from travel.

As for his hair transformation, Pine explained why he finally cut his it after rocking a longer look at Venice.

He said, “I thought I was looking pretty fly. The hair was long, everything was happening… My publicist said I looked like Rachel from ‘Friends.’ I couldn’t unhear it.”

While giggling over photos of himself in some pretty loud outfits, Chris called his style “ridiculously cool.”

Getty Images

Holding up a photo of himself in a 1970s style white suit, he recalled, “Someone said that I either from the Bee Gees or that I was Greg Allman.”

Chris was also shown a tweet from a fan named Gaby that said, “If Chris Pine isn’t on Princess Diaries III I will be throwing hands.”

He replied, “Don’t know what throwing hands means. Thanks Gaby, you are not getting 10 percent though, unfortunately,” teasing, “That’s an actor joke.”

Pine does has a new movie, “Dungeons & Dragons,” that drops March 31.

He shared, “What I love most about [the game] Dungeons & Dragons is that it is so creative. It is just imagination-based. It is like being an actor… It’s like improv… I think it is a great way to bond.”