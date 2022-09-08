Harry Styles Jokes About Spitting on Chris Pine

Getty Images

Days ago, rumors were swirling that Harry Styles spit on his “Don’t Worry Darling” co-star Chris Pine at the Venice Film Festival premiere for the movie.

Now, Styles is breaking his silence on the rumors.

During a concert at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, Harry said, “This is our tenth show at Madison Square Garden. It’s wonderful, wonderful, wonderful to be back in New York.”

“I just popped very quickly to Venice to spit on Chris Pine,” Harry joked in a video posted by @harrysbluevans_ via Spectee. “But fret not, we’re back!”

On Tuesday, Pine’s rep shut down rumors about the incident, calling them “ridiculous.”

The spokesperson, referencing a gone-viral video, said in a statement, "This is a ridiculous story — a complete fabrication and the result of an odd online illusion that is clearly deceiving and allows for foolish speculation."

"Just to be clear, Harry Styles did not spit on Chris Pine," the rep continued. "There is nothing but respect between these two men and any suggestion otherwise is a blatant attempt to create drama that simply does not exist."

The clip showed director Olivia Wilde sitting next to Chris as Harry walked up to take an empty seat next to him. The moment in question was when Styles started to sit down and moved his lips, followed by Chris looking down as if he’s been spit on. Chris stopped clapping, and sort of shook his head with a smile as he picked up his sunglasses from his lap.

High-profile couple Olivia and Harry also made headlines after they didn’t pose together at the festival and didn’t sit together at the Campari Passion for Film Award event where the spitting incident (or lack thereof) took place.

The star of “Don’t Worry Darling,” Florence Pugh, made an appearance at the film’s premiere, dazzling in Valentino. She skipped the film’s press conference, however, fueling rumors of a rift between herself and Olivia.

The two did not interact at the screening.

It has been announced that Pugh will not be attending the film’s upcoming Q&A in NYC.

Florence did praise her castmates on Instagram. She wrote, “I'm still taking it all in! A massive congratulations to everyone standing on that carpet. We premiered in Venice! A huge wonderful win in itself. I’d never been to Venice Film Festival before.. It was mega! The crowds! The cheers! The energy was incredible."