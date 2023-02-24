Getty Images

“Dance Mom” alum and actress Maddie Ziegler and her singer boyfriend Eddie Benjamin are reportedly over after more than three years of dating.

A source told People magazine that it was an amicable decision.

Maddie posted one of her last photos of Benjamin in late January. In honor of his birthday, she wrote on her Instagram Story, “It’s my best friends birthday.”

Weeks later, Benjamin released a breakup song called “All for Nothing,” which included lyrics like, “I don't need to hear your point of view /Already made the choice to lose me / All for nothing."

The couple went public with their relationship in 2020. Maddie posted a pic of them cuddling in bed.

Last year, "Extra" spoke with Maddie, who opened up on their relationship while promoting her film “The Fallout.”

Maddie called Eddie “the funniest guy” she had ever met, adding, “He very much inspires me every day. He’s the most talented person.”