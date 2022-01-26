Maddie Ziegler’s Favorite Quality About Boyfriend Eddie Benjamin

“Extra’s” Katie Krause spoke with Maddie Ziegler about her new film “The Fallout,” as well as her relationship with boyfriend Eddie Benjamin.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Ziegler opened up on what attracted her to Benjamin, saying, “He’s definitely the funniest guy I’ve ever met.”

“He very much inspires me every day,” Maddie added. “He’s the most talented person.”

While Maddie is more than complimentary about her beau, she makes an intentional effort to keep their relationship off social media. She explained, “I’ve learned as I’m getting older… I try and keep the things that mean the most to me pretty private, because you know, I think people are quick to judge and I very much just want to keep it personal to me.”

Something else that Maddie has not posted about on social media… her and Eddie’s double dates with Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin! She revealed, “We’ve definitely done a few hangouts. I’ve definitely tagged along a few times… They’re such a great couple. We definitely look up to them in a lot of ways.”

Eddie and Justin collaborated on their 2020 song “That Should Be Me.”

Ziegler recently deleted Instagram for two weeks, admitting, “I was getting really insecure and I was just like, ‘I’m fed up, I need to delete it.’ It really took the pressure off of me a lot and it was very necessary.”

As for “The Fallout,” Maddie was able to work with Jenna Ortega, who has now become a friend. She shared, “We both were… I guess nervous to kind of meet each other just because you never know how it’s gonna go, but we instantly connected and got along so well and I’ve made such an incredible friend out of this experience.”