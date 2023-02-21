Da Brat Is Pregnant at 48

Getty Images

Rapper Da Brat, 48, is pregnant!

Da Brat and her wife Jesseca “Judy” Harris-Dupart told People magazine they are expecting a child together.

Da Brat said, “It's been quite a journey. There's a lot of stuff we learned about women over the age of 40."

Da Brat didn’t think she was having kids until she got into a relationship with Jesseca. She noted, “I just thought it wasn't in the cards for me. I've had a great career, a full life. I felt like, because I didn't get pregnant earlier on, then it just wasn't going to happen for me."

As they got more serious in the relationship, Da Brat looked at life “differently.” She explained, “I was like, I want a little me with you. Something special from the both of us that we can share and raise and love unconditionally."

While she did want kids, she wasn’t too excited about carrying the child. She admitted, “I was like, nothing's gonna come out of me!”

Jesseca was able to convince her to change her mind, saying, “We had a little tug-o-war in the beginning… but I felt like she should have the experience. She is so nurturing."

Before this pregnancy, the couple suffered a miscarriage. Da Brat revealed, “I had never been so excited about something that I didn't even know I wanted. I fell in love with the idea and then it was all snatched away from me."

Now, Da Brat is 18 weeks pregnant. She stressed, “It's just a blessing. I'm excited!”

She is, fortunately, not suffering any nausea, but she’s “always sleepy.”

Her pregnancy has also made her more emotional, saying, “Everything makes me cry. If someone wins American Idol, I cry. I'm like, I'm tougher than that!"

Jesseca is already a mom of three.

The pregnancy news comes a year after Da Brat and Jesseca tied the knot in a lavish ceremony at the Horse Mansion in Fairburn, Georgia.